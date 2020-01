What's MER? A new way to measure quantum materials



Experimental physicists have combined several measurements of quantum materials into one in their ongoing quest to learn more about manipulating and controlling the behavior of them for possible applications. They even coined a term for it -- magneto-elastoresistance, or MER. More in www.sciencedaily.com »