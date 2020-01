Fossil is the oldest-known scorpion



Added: 16.01.2020 17:19 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.theknot.com



Scientists studying fossils collected 35 years ago have identified them as the oldest-known scorpion species, a prehistoric animal from about 437 million years ago. The researchers found that the animal likely had the capacity to breathe in both ancient oceans and on land. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Scientists, Cher Tags: Animals