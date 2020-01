New optical technique captures real-time dynamics of cement setting



Source: phys.org



Researchers have developed a nondestructive and noninvasive optical technique that can determine the setting times for various types of cement paste, which is used to bind new and old concrete surfaces. The new method could aid in the development of optimized types of cement with less impact on the environment.