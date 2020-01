Cells protect themselves against stress by keeping together



For the first time, research shows that the contacts between cells, known as cell adhesion, are essential for cells to survive stress. The findings also suggest that impaired cell adhesion may sensitize cancer cells to drugs that damage cell proteins and cause stress. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cancer