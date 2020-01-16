Jumping genes threaten egg cell quality



Added: 16.01.2020 13:04 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: adamandeveseedgatheringministry.com



A woman's supply of eggs is finite, so it is crucial that the quality of their genetic material is ensured. New work elucidates a mechanism by which, even before birth, the body tries to eliminate egg cells of the poorest quality. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Genes