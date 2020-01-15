New feathered dinosaur shows dinosaurs grew up differently from birds



A new species of feathered dinosaur has been discovered in China. The one-of-a-kind specimen preserves feathers and bones that provide new information about how dinosaurs grew and how they differed from birds. More in www.sciencedaily.com »