Added: 15.01.2020 20:33 | 8 views | 0 comments

Foods high in sucrose, or table sugar, influence brain reward circuitry in ways similar to those observed when addictive drugs are consumed, according to an Aarhus University-led study performed on minipigs. “There is no doubt that sugar has several physiological effects, and there are many reasons why it is not healthy,” said study frist author [...]