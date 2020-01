Astronomers Trace Journey of Phosphorus from Stellar Nurseries to Solar System Comets



Added: 15.01.2020 19:32 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: astrobiology.nasa.gov



To understand how molecules containing phosphorus - one of life’s building blocks - are formed in star-forming regions, a team of astronomers has analyzed ALMA (Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array) observations of the massive star-forming region AFGL 5142, combined with an analysis of the data of the comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko taken with the ROSINA (Rosetta Orbiter Spectrometer [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »