Researchers have discovered gender-based differences in response to therapeutic oxytocin treatment in cocaine-addicted individuals with a history of childhood trauma. Oxytocin has been shown previously to function as a potential therapeutic in cases of addiction by reducing cravings. This study found that only men with past trauma had a reduction in cravings after oxytocin. Surprisingly, women with past trauma had a greater response to visual drug cues following oxytocin.