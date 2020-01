Cassini Reveals Saturn’s Ultraviolet Auroras in Unprecedented Detail



At the end of its mission in 2017, NASA’s Cassini spacecraft performed a set of ‘Grand Finale’ orbits bringing it closer to Saturn than ever before. By passing over the gas giant’s polar regions at such low altitude, the orbiter’s ultraviolet camera could observe Saturn’s auroras in unprecedented resolution and its onboard instruments could measure [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » NASA Tags: SPA