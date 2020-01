Seabirds Spotted Using Tools for the First Time



Added: 15.01.2020 12:51 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: moviesoothsayer.wordpress.com



An international team of researchers from the University of Oxford and the South Iceland Nature Research Centre has observed two Atlantic puffins (Fratercula arctica) scratching themselves with a small wooden stick - the first known instance of wild seabirds using tools. “Tool use is present in a small number of species - less than 1% [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Cher Tags: Amy Smart