Including irregular time intervals improves animal movement studies



Source: www.kimberleyfoundation.org.au



Studies of animal movement and behavior -- including those addressing disease spread and animal conservation -- should monitor animals at both regular and irregular time points to improve understanding of animal movement behavior, according to a new study by statisticians. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Animals