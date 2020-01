Hyperactive immune system gene causes schizophrenia-like changes in mice



Added: 14.01.2020 21:00 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: lupusnewstoday.com



Excessive activity of an immune system gene previously linked to schizophrenia reproduces neural and behavioral aspects of the disease in mice, according to a new study. The finding provides mechanistic support for the importance of the gene in the development of schizophrenia, and may offer a new avenue for therapy development. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: EU