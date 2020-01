Added: 14.01.2020 17:59 | 8 views | 0 comments

Homo erectus, a hominin species that originated in equatorial Africa or the Caucasus region of Eurasia, arrived on the island of Java in Indonesia around 1.3 million years ago - 300,000 years later than previously thought, according to an analysis of zircon grains in tuffs from the archaeological site of Sangiran. The World Heritage archaeological [...]