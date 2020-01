New Study Sheds Light on Solar System’s Great Divide



Added: 14.01.2020 17:01 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.sci-news.com



A new study, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, suggests that our young Solar System’s protoplanetary disk was divided into two regions: on the one side were terrestrial planets, such as Earth and Mars, made up of fundamentally different types of materials than the more distant Jovian planets, such as Jupiter and Saturn. “The most [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Mars