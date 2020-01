Meteorite contains the oldest material on Earth: 7-billion-year-old stardust



Added: 14.01.2020 17:26 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.loe.org



Scientists have discovered the oldest solid material on Earth: 7-billion-year-old stardust trapped inside a meteorite. This stardust provides evidence for a 'baby boom' of new stars that formed 7 billion years ago, contrary to thinking that star formation happens at a steady, constant rate. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists