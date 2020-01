Silica particles may lead to new treatments for obesity and diabetes



Added: 14.01.2020 15:40 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.slideshare.net



Engineered ingestible molecular traps created from mesoporous silica particles (MSPs) introduced to the gut can have an effect on food efficiency and metabolic risk factors. The results from studies on mice demonstrate the potential to reduce the energy uptake into the body and could lead to new treatments for obesity and diabetes. More in www.sciencedaily.com »