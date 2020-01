Children's packed lunches lack nutritional quality



Fewer than two in every 100 packed lunches eaten by children in English primary schools meet nutritional standards, according to a major survey. Although the amount of sugary food in lunchboxes declined over 10 years it is still higher than recommended, and there has been a drop in essential vitamins and minerals. Researchers say the lack of fresh food is to blame.