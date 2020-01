ALMA Finds Molecular Gas within Sphere of Influence of Binary Supermassive Black Hole



Astronomers using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) have mapped the distribution of molecular gas in NGC 6240, a nearby merging galaxy system that hosts two supermassive black holes growing simultaneously. NGC 6240, also known as IC 4625 or UGC 10592, is a pair of merging galaxies 400 million light-years away in the constellation Ophiuchus.