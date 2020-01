First living robots: Living, programmable organism



Scientists repurposed living frog cells -- and assembled them into entirely new life-forms. These tiny 'xenobots' can move toward a target and heal themselves after being cut. These novel living machines are neither a traditional robot nor a known species of animal. They're a new class of artifact: a living, programmable organism. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Scientists, Mac Tags: Animals