A team of researchers from the United States, Switzerland and Australia has found 4.6 to 7-billion-year-old presolar grains of silicon carbide (SiC) in the Murchison meteorite, a large C2 chondrite that fell in Australia in 1969. “These are the oldest solid materials ever found, and they tell us about how stars formed in our Galaxy,” [...]