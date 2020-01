VLT Spots Two Interacting Galaxies



Astronomers using ESO's Very Large Telescope have captured a striking view of two interacting galaxies NGC 470 and NGC 474. This pair of interacting galaxies lies approximately 100 million light-years away in the constellation of Pisces. It consists of the elliptical galaxy NGC 474 and the spiral galaxy NGC 470. These galaxies were discovered by