Nanosatellites improve detection of early-season corn nitrogen stress



Added: 13.01.2020 20:33 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.ecnmag.com



For corn growers, the decision of when and how much nitrogen fertilizer to apply is a perennial challenge. Scientists have shown that nanosatellites known as CubeSats can detect nitrogen stress early in the season, potentially giving farmers a chance to plan in-season nitrogen fertilizer applications and alleviate nutrient stress for crops. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists