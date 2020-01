World’s Oldest Slime Mold Found in Amber



The fossilized fruiting bodies of a myxomycete from the extant genus Stemonitis preserved in Kachin amber date back some 100 million years (mid-Cretaceous period) and represent the oldest record of myxomycetes known to date. “Myxomycetes or ‘slime molds’ are a monophyletic lineage of eukaryotes that produce intriguing, morphologically complex fruiting bodies,” said University of Helsinki’s [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » EU Tags: UK