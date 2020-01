Atomic tuning on cobalt enables an eightfold increase of H2O2 production



Added: 13.01.2020 16:10 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.magnatuning.com



Scientists have recently report an ultimate electrocatalyst that addresses all of the issues that trouble H2O2 production. This new catalyst comprising the optimal Co-N4 molecules incorporated in nitrogen-doped graphene, Co1-NG(O), exhibits a record-high electrocatalytic reactivity, producing up to 8 times higher the amount of H2O2 that can be generated from rather expensive noble metal-based electrocatalysts. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists