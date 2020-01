TESS dates an ancient collision with our galaxy



A single bright star in the constellation of Indus, visible from the southern hemisphere, has revealed new insights on an ancient collision that our galaxy the Milky Way underwent with another smaller galaxy called Gaia-Enceladus early in its history. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: India