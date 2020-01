Hubble Space Telescope Observes NGC 1803



The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has taken a beautiful picture of a spiral galaxy called NGC 1803. NGC 1803 lies approximately 200 million light-years away in the southern constellation Pictor. Otherwise known as ESO 203-18 and LEDA 16715, the galaxy has a diameter of about 70,000 light-years. It forms a close pair with the nebulous [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » NASA Tags: SPA