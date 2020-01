CLICS: World's largest database of cross-linguistic lexical associations



Added: 13.01.2020 12:58 | 2 views | 0 comments



Source: www.slideshare.net



A team of scientists has published a new version of the Database of Cross-Linguistic Colexifications (CLICS), covering lexical associations in more than 3,100 languages varieties. The new version of the database offers lexical data on an unprecedented scale and provides a detailed, reproducible workflow for data aggregation, allowing scholars from all over the world to contribute to future versions. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists