WASP-12b will be completely consumed by its host star in 3.25 million years, according to a new study led by Princeton University astrophysicists. WASP-12b was discovered by the UK’s Wide Area Search for Planets (WASP) project in April 2008. The planet orbits WASP-12 (also known as Bergfors-6), a yellow dwarf star located 1,411 light-years away [...]