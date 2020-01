Added: 10.01.2020 20:44 | 13 views | 0 comments

An international team of researchers has sequenced the genome of the Indian cobra (Naja naja), a highly venomous, medically important snake. Accidental contact with venomous snakes can be deadly. Snakebite envenoming is a serious neglected tropical disease that affects 5 million people worldwide annually. In India alone, the high rural population density combined with the presence [...]