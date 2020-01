Added: 10.01.2020 14:58 | 10 views | 0 comments

An international team of ornithologists has discovered five new species and five new subspecies of songbirds on little-explored islands off the northeastern coast of Sulawesi. “From November 2013 through January 2014, we conducted a bird-collecting expedition to three small, little-explored island groups off the northeastern coast of Sulawesi in present-day central Indonesia,” said Dr. Frank [...]