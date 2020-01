Novel avian species: 10 new bird taxa in islands of Wallacea



Source: www.wionews.com



A research team found five bird species and five subspecies new to science in three small island groups off Sulawesi, Indonesia. The islands are situated in Indonesia's Wallacea region, an archipelago at the interface between the Oriental and Australian biogeographical realms, named after Sir Alfred Wallace. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Australia