Experiment on beta-decay sheds light on fate of intermediate-mass stars



Added: 10.01.2020 15:10 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.livescience.com



A group of scientists succeeded to experimentally determine characteristics of nuclear processes in matter ten million times denser and 25 times hotter than the center of our sun. A result of the measurement is that intermediate-mass stars are very likely to explode, and not, as assumed until now, collapse. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists