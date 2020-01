Losing tongue fat improves sleep apnea



Added: 10.01.2020 15:10 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.eatthis.com



Using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to measure the effect of weight loss on the upper airway in obese patients, researchers found that reducing tongue fat is a primary factor in lessening the severity of OSA. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Sleep