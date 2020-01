Added: 09.01.2020 18:25 | 9 views | 0 comments

Using data from ESA’s Gaia star-mapping spacecraft, a team of astronomers from Austria and the United States has discovered a wave-shaped arrangement of dense gas in our own neighborhood of the Milky Way. The newly-discovered structure - named ‘Radcliffe Wave’ in honor of the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study - is about 9,000 light-years long [...]