Peering into the genome of brain tumor



Added: 09.01.2020



Source: www.jpl.nasa.gov



Scientists have created a machine learning method for classifying the mutations of glioma brain tumors based on MR images alone. Thus far, classification has only been possible by tissue sampling during surgery. The new method is noninvasive, may remove the need for a tissue sample and help accelerate delivery of treatment for patients. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Scientists, Mac Tags: Surgery