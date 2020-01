Stone Age Humans Roasted Root Vegetables 170,000 Years Ago



Source: liveknowledgeworld.wordpress.com



Archaeologists have unearthed 170,000-year-old whole, charred rhizomes of flowering plants from the genus Hypoxis in a cave in southern Africa. These botanical remains represent the earliest direct evidence for the cooking of plants' underground storage organs. "Hypoxis rhizomes are nutritious and carbohydrate-rich with an energy value of approximately 500 kJ/100 g," said Professor Lyn Wadley