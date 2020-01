Findings on education, malnutrition 'deeply disturbing'



Added: 08.01.2020 23:19 | 21 views | 0 comments



Source: journalistsresource.org



For the first time, researchers have mapped years of education and child malnutrition across all low- and middle-income countries at the level of individual districts. The findings include precision maps illuminating disparities within countries and regions often obscured by national-level analyses. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: SPA