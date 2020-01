Lingonberry Juice Consumption Reduces Blood Pressure and Improves Vascular Function: Study



Added: 08.01.2020 20:19 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: areena.yle.fi



Long-term treatment with lingonberry (Vaccinium vitis-idaea) juice lowered the already elevated blood pressure and improved the function of blood vessels in an experimental rat model of hypertension. “Consumption of polyphenol-rich foods, such as berries, fruits, tea and cocoa has been claimed to exert beneficial effects on cardiovascular health,” said Anne Kivimäki, a researcher in the [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Cher