Using NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, the agency’s Spitzer Space Telescope and other facilities, astronomers have discovered a compact system of three small planets orbiting around the cool M-dwarf star TOI-700. One of these planets, named TOI-700d, has a radius of 1.1 times that of the Earth and orbits within the conservative habitable zone of [...]