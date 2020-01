Cosmic bubbles reveal the first stars



Source: www.syfy.com



Astronomers have identified several overlapping bubbles of hydrogen gas ionized by the stars in early galaxies, a mere 680 million years after the Big Bang. This is the earliest direct evidence from the period when the first generation of stars formed and began reionizing the hydrogen gas that permeated the Universe. More in www.sciencedaily.com »