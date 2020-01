Correcting vaccine misinformation is a difficult process, study shows



Source: www.leitrimobserver.ie



Researchers found that vaccine misinformation in Danish media outlets from 2013-2016 led to HPV vaccinations dropping by 50.4%. An information campaign geared toward concerned parents helped increase vaccine uptake again, but uptake is still below the level before misinformation began, showing how difficult it is to undo the damages misinformation causes.