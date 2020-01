Added: 07.01.2020 17:25 | 8 views | 0 comments

Since exoplanets are so far away, astronomers cannot look for signs of extraterrestrial life by visiting these distant worlds. Instead, they must use a cutting-edge telescope to see what’s inside the atmospheres of exoplanets. One possible indication of life is the presence of atmospheric oxygen. Now, an international team of astronomers has developed a technique [...]