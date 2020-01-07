Poplar genetically modified not to harm air quality grow as well as non-modified trees



Source: www.foundsf.org



Field trials in Oregon and Arizona show that poplar trees, which emit trace amounts of the gas isoprene, can be genetically modified not to harm air quality while leaving their growth potential unchanged. More in www.sciencedaily.com »