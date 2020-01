Added: 07.01.2020 14:12 | 8 views | 0 comments

A team of researchers from the U.S. Geological Survey has mapped a rare earth element-bearning deposit in the Mountain Pass region of the eastern Mojave Desert. Rare earth elements (REEs) are a set of 17 chemical elements (atomic numbers 57-71) in the periodic table. They are essential in modern civilian and military applications, health-care and [...]