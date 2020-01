Binary star V Sagittae will explode as a very bright 'nova' by century's end



The faint star V Sagittae, V Sge, in the constellation Sagitta, is barely visible, even in mid-sized telescopes. However, around the year 2083, this innocent star will explode, becoming as bright as Sirius, the brightest star visible in the night sky. During this time of eruption, V Sge will be the most luminous star in the Milky Way galaxy. This prediction was presented for the first time at the 235th American Astronomical Society meeting in Honolulu. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Honolulu