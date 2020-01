NASA planet hunter finds Earth-size habitable-zone world



Source: exoplanets.nasa.gov



NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) has discovered its first Earth-size planet in its star's habitable zone, the range of distances where conditions may be just right to allow the presence of liquid water on the surface. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: NASA