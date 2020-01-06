Astronomers spot distant galaxy group driving ancient cosmic makeover



Source: phys.org



Astronomers have found the farthest galaxy group identified to date. Called EGS77, the trio of galaxies dates to a time when the universe was only 680 million years old, or less than 5% of its current age of 13.8 billion years.