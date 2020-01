Added: 06.01.2020 18:21 | 4 views | 0 comments

Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), one of the principle polyphenolic compounds found in the leaves of the green tea plant (Camellia sinensis), is effective against Mycobacterium tuberculosis, a bacterium that causes tuberculosis in humans, according to new research from the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. “Though tuberculosis is curable, the success of current drugs on the market is [...]