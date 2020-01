TESS Catches Superflares from 400 Solar-Type Stars



Astronomers using NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) have detected 1,216 superflare events on 400 solar-type stars. One of these stars, called TIC 43472154, releases about 233 superflares per year. Our Sun bathes the Earth in energy, which supports biosphere and keeps the planet at a temperature suitable for liquid water to persist at the [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » iOS, NASA Tags: Temperatures